Moto G31 May Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Moto G31 is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup.

Here the details about price and specifications of Moto G31.
Motorola is expected to launch its new smartphone Moto G31 soon in India. The phone is expected to be a successor of Moto G30, which was launched in March 2021 in India.

A report by 91mobiles, reveals renders and specifications of Moto G31. The report also states that Moto G31 will be a budget smartphone.

Moto G31: Expected Specification

  • Moto G31 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display.

  • As per the images revealed by 91mobiles, Moto G31 is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It is likely to include 50MP primary lens.

  • At the front, the smartphone is expected to come with punch-hole cutout at the top-centre of display which will house the selfie camera.

  • The report further states that the Moto G31 can be launched in two colour variants: Black and Blue.

  • It is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

  • Fingerprint sensor of Moto G31 is expected to be at the back, while power button is expected to be on the right-hand side of the smartphone, the report added.

Moto G31: Expected Price

There is no information revealed about the price range of Moto G31. However, according a leak by tipster Anthony last month, Moto G31 is expected to be priced at $210 (Rs 15,630 approximately).

