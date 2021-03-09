Moto G30, Moto G10 Power Launched: Price, Specifications & More

Moto G30 : Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC processor, along with 4GB of RAM.

It sports a quad rear camera setup at the back, with 64MP primary sensor and f/1.7 lens. Other than that it includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device houses a 13MP selfie camera.