Moto G30, Moto G10 Power Launched: Price, Specifications & More
The new Moto G10 Power is priced at Rs 9,999, and Moto G30 at Rs 10,999.
Motorola on Tuesday, 9 March, launched two new smartphones Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 with a near-stock Android 11 OS right out of the box.
The new Moto G10 Power is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode whereas Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.
Moto G30, Moto G10 Power Specifications
Moto G30 : Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC processor, along with 4GB of RAM.
It sports a quad rear camera setup at the back, with 64MP primary sensor and f/1.7 lens. Other than that it includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device houses a 13MP selfie camera.
It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 20W fast charging.
Moto G10 Power: Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio.
It uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC processor, and comes with 4GB of RAM.
This device also has a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, 2MP sensor with a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It houses an 8MP selfie camera at the front.
The new Moto G10 Power is powered by a 6,000mAh battery.
(With inputs from IANS)
