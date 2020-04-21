How To Service Your Window AC: A Simple Do-It-Yourself Guide

Some air-conditioners need not be taken out of the window completely if you can access the exterior condenser easily. However, for a thorough cleaning it's best to remove the unit from its slot.

Open the front panel and remove the AC filter. It's usually easily accessible. Then remove any retaining screws and pull the front panel loose. Disconnect the wires going into the control unit, if any.

Disconnect the AC from its power supply and stabiliser unit if equipped. Be sure to turn the plug or electricity off before doing this.

Remove any retaining screws on the frame and slide the unit out towards you. This would require two people because window air-conditioner units can weigh between 40-60 Kg.