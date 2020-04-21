How To Service Your Window AC: A Simple Do-It-Yourself Guide
Summer's here. But are you unable to use your air-conditioner because you can't find someone to service it during the lockdown? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Servicing an AC isn't exactly rocket science. Stay cool, how hard can it be? We explain.
Here's how you can go about servicing your window air-conditioner at home.
Loading...
Step 1: What You Need
To service the air-conditioner, here are some things you will need.
- Plenty of water, preferably a hose
- Soap solution or disinfectant spray
- Cleaning brush or old paintbrush
- Degreasing solution for stubborn dirt
- Old rags
- Newspaper
- Screwdriver / Multi-tool set to disassemble the unit
Step 2: Removing the Unit
Some air-conditioners need not be taken out of the window completely if you can access the exterior condenser easily. However, for a thorough cleaning it's best to remove the unit from its slot.
Open the front panel and remove the AC filter. It's usually easily accessible. Then remove any retaining screws and pull the front panel loose. Disconnect the wires going into the control unit, if any.
Disconnect the AC from its power supply and stabiliser unit if equipped. Be sure to turn the plug or electricity off before doing this.
Remove any retaining screws on the frame and slide the unit out towards you. This would require two people because window air-conditioner units can weigh between 40-60 Kg.
Step 3: Cleaning the Unit
Be careful when touching the fins on the condenser or evaporator units as they are very delicate. Use a paintbrush dipped in cleaning solution to clean the fins. Generously apply soap solution to the condenser.
Take care while cleaning the fan motor so as not to get water inside it. It's better to wipe it down with a wet rag. Use a hose and spray wash the condenser and evaporator. Let the unit stand for two hours to dry or blow dry it with reversible vacuum cleaner.
Wash and clean the AC filter as well with disinfectant solution.
Step 4: Reassemble the Unit
Reassemble the unit in the reverse order in which you took it out. Ensure all the connections are tight and there's no water left inside the unit. Turn on the unit and let only the fan run for a few minutes to dry it out.
Then turn on the cooling mode and let it run for at least 15 minutes. It should be good to go after that.
Note: If AC refrigerant has leaked out due to a break in any of the cooling coil joints, then you will need to call for professional help.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)