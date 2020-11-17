Google Adds ‘ZoomBombing’ Prevention Feature to Google Meet
Google stated in a blogpost that it is tightening security in view of privacy concerns of teachers and students
Google is adding a new feature to its video calling platform Google Meet which will prevent anonymous uses to enter a session, an act which people have named “ZoomBombing”. The term comes from video conferencing platform Zoom, which has security features to prevent these breaches.
The search giant stated in a blogpost that it is tightening security in view of privacy concerns of teachers and students who use the platform for online classes.
“To increase the privacy of education meetings in Google Meet, anonymous users (users not signed into a Google account) can no longer join meetings organised by anyone with a G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license. This prevents participants from sharing a link publicly to encourage anonymous users to request access,” said the firm.
If you have a G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license and are holding a session, anonymous users won’t be able to join your meetings.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.