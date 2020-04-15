This ‘Corona Oven’ Aims To Disinfect Goods With UV-C Light

Coronavirus, Corona, COVID-19. It’s everywhere. You just can’t isolate yourself from it, be it the news or the virus itself. But there does seem to be a different light on this –UV light to be precise.

Now disinfecting items with ultraviolet light is not new. It’s a known method of disinfection for a number of things.

Let’s just look at the ultraviolet spectrum of electromagnetic radiation – it’s just below the visible range of light. The wavelength between 290-320 nanometres is the one that causes sunburn, when you go out in the sun.

But it’s the wavelength of around 252-254 nanometres specifically that deactivates or kills bacteria and viruses by damaging their cell walls. It has been known to kill SARS-CoV-1, which is a cousin of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.