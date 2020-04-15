This ‘Corona Oven’ Aims To Disinfect Goods With UV-C Light
Coronavirus, Corona, COVID-19. It’s everywhere. You just can’t isolate yourself from it, be it the news or the virus itself. But there does seem to be a different light on this –UV light to be precise.
Now disinfecting items with ultraviolet light is not new. It’s a known method of disinfection for a number of things.
Let’s just look at the ultraviolet spectrum of electromagnetic radiation – it’s just below the visible range of light. The wavelength between 290-320 nanometres is the one that causes sunburn, when you go out in the sun.
But it’s the wavelength of around 252-254 nanometres specifically that deactivates or kills bacteria and viruses by damaging their cell walls. It has been known to kill SARS-CoV-1, which is a cousin of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.
Now a company called Log9 Materials has used this technology to develop what it calls a CoronaOven. This box is about 20 litres in size – the same as a Microwave oven and uses UV-light of 254-nanometre wavelength for 10 minutes to kill anything inside. You can place bananas, milk, masks, bread – just about anything and keep it for 10 minutes. There’s a timer.
There are two models – one that runs on electric power, priced at Rs 7,999 and another that runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery which is portable, priced at Rs 13,999.
Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO of Log9, says that the company has already got orders from many hospitals for even cupboard sized disinfection boxes for PPE and even coffin-sized ones for bodies.
There’s just one problem. Making them during the lockdown is a challenge, because of movement restrictions and logistics. It is available on e-commerce portals for now. Still, this is one promising solution that we think will become a necessary household appliance in times to come. Stay safe.
