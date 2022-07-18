'Removal of 'Aravali' From NCRPB Draft Plan 2041 Concerns Us': Gurugram Citizens

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) in its Draft Regional Plan 2041 has replaced the term 'Aravali' with 'Hills and Mountains' for the Aravali Range that surrounds the southwest part of the National Capital Region.

For us, the citizens of Gurugram, Aravalis are an integral part of our lives, and doing away with the name is deeply concerning for us.

When you remove a name, you remove all associations with it – historical, emotional. How can you just remove an entire millennia-old thing, which is critical for each one of us in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi.