Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Sale to Begin from 26 December: Check Price and Specs
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 18GB + 512GB variant.
Asus is all set to commence the sale of Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in India from Sunday, 26 December 2021. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.
The new Ultimate variant will come with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage option.
The ROG Phone 5 smartphone was launched in March in India.
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Price in India
The previously launched ROG 5 smartphone is available in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999, whereas, the 12GB + 256GB is available at Rs 57,999.
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Specifications
The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor paired with Qualcomm Adreno 660.
The smartphone will run on Android 11 operating system (OS).
As mentioned above, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate houses LPDDR5 18GB RAM along with 512GB storage.
The device sports 6.78-inch 20.4:9 Samsung AMOLED display with refresh rate of 144Hz.
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 64 MP Sony IMX686 main camera, 13 MP ultra wide angle sensor and 5 MP macro sensor. At the front, it houses a 24 MP selfie camera.
It is powered by a 6000mAh battery which is supported by 65W fast charging.
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be available in Storm White colour variant.
