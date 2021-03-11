Asus ROG Phone 5 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
The starting price of ROG Phone 5 in India will be Rs 49,999, whereas, the ROG Phone 5 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999.
Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Wednesday, 10 March, launched three gaming smartphones under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 5 series in India. ROG is a sub-brand under Asus.
“Even during the pandemic, the ROG Brand continued to grow phenomenally in the Indian market in both segments, smartphones as well as PCs.”Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia
Asus ROG Phone 5 Price
The starting price of ROG Phone 5 in India will be Rs 49,999, whereas, the ROG Phone 5 Pro will be available at Rs 69,999.
The most high-end version of ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is priced at Rs 79,999.
Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications
The new Asus ROG Phone 5 uses the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, featuring advanced 5G communications and premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features up to 18GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, reported IANS.
The powerful device comes with a tri-camera setup at the back with Sony flagship IMX686 64 MP main camera, 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a macro camera of 5 MP. It also features a 24 MP selfie camera at the front.
Asus ROG Phone 5 sports Samsung-built AMOLED HDR10+(2448 x 1080) certified display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery which is supported by 30-watt HyperCharge adapter.
The ROG Phone 5 series offers rear matrix display, available exclusively on ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The series also bring back the 3.5mm audio jack, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)
