Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands Launched: Price, Availability, and Other Details
Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands: The bands will be available for purchase at Apple Store locations from 26 May 2022.
Apple has revealed two Pride Edition bands for its Apple Watch. The company launches Pride Edition bands every year to show its support to the LGBTQ community. According to Apple, the Pride Edition Sport Loop this year sports a colour that represents the word 'pride'. The company is also launching a completely new shot on the iPhone pride campaign on Instagram, in addition to the bands. This will highlight the different works of artists and figures who belong to the global LGBTQ+ community.
Apple aficionados are excited to know more about the Apple Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop that were launched recently. The company has also launched Dynamic Pride watch faces that look good with the new pride-coloured bands.
If you're interested in knowing about the look and price of the Apple Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, here are a few details that might interest you.
Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands: Price and Where To Purchase
It is important to note that the Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop recently launched by Apple are priced at $49 which is approximately Rs 3,799 in Indian currency.
Customers should also remember that the brand new Pride Edition bands are available for purchase from today, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. One can visit the official website or go to the Apple Store app to buy the products.
The official website of Apple that one needs to visit to purchase the Pride Edition bands is apple.com.
The bands are already available for purchase on the website.
Those who wish to purchase the band from the Apple Store must note that the sale will start on 26 May 2022. From tomorrow, which is Thursday, 26 May 2022, anybody can go to the Apple Store near them and purchase the band.
The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also expected to be available on the official website of Nike, nike.com.
For more details, go to the official website of Apple, apple.com, and check out the Apple Watch Pride Edition that has been launched recently.
