Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands Launched: Price, Availability, and Other Details

Apple has revealed two Pride Edition bands for its Apple Watch. The company launches Pride Edition bands every year to show its support to the LGBTQ community. According to Apple, the Pride Edition Sport Loop this year sports a colour that represents the word 'pride'. The company is also launching a completely new shot on the iPhone pride campaign on Instagram, in addition to the bands. This will highlight the different works of artists and figures who belong to the global LGBTQ+ community.

Apple aficionados are excited to know more about the Apple Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop that were launched recently. The company has also launched Dynamic Pride watch faces that look good with the new pride-coloured bands.