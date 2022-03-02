ADVERTISEMENT

'Cannot Guarantee Delivery of Goods': Nike Halts Online Sales in Russia

Nike’s move is the latest in the series of sanctions imposed by US companies, condemning Putin's invasion of Ukraine

The Quint
World
US-based athletic wear company Nike Inc said on Wednesday, 2 March, that it is temporarily halting its online merchandise service in Russia as it cannot guarantee the delivery of goods in the region.

A statement on Nike’s Russian website said,

"Nike cannot currently guarantee delivery of goods to customers in Russia. As a result, merchandise purchases on nike.com and the Nike app are temporarily unavailable in this region."

Nike’s move is the latest in the series of sanctions imposed by US companies condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Apple Bans Product Sales in Russia

Apple Inc also announced on Tuesday, 1 March, that it is halting its product sales in Russia, as reported by Reuters.

Apple said in a statement, "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

Apple also said that the company is supporting humanitarian efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis to support their teams in the region.

The company also said that Apple Pay and other services had been limited.

Russian news agencies RT News and Sputnik News are also no longer available on the Apple Store outside Russia.
Previously, other companies such as Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment said they are pausing theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

