Apple Vision Pro Sale To Start on 2 February, Repair Cost Prices & Details Here

Apple Vision Pro is supposed to make its debut on 26 January 2024. Later, it was announced that the device is set to go on sale on 2 February. Before the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, the company formally announced the repair cost of the brand-new mixed-reality headset. Interested buyers are requested to go through the latest official announcements before the launch takes place on the scheduled date. It is crucial to stay informed.

The price of the Apple Vision Pro is $3,499 in the US market, which is approximately Rs 2.91 lakh in India. Apple has not yet confirmed the launch date of the headset in the Indian market. Buyers must stay alert to know the launch details of the new headset. All the important details will be available online for interested people.