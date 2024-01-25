Apple Vision Pro Sale To Start on 2 February, Repair Cost Prices & Details Here

Apple Vision Pro is supposed to make its debut on 26 January 2024. Later, it was announced that the device is set to go on sale on 2 February. Before the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, the company formally announced the repair cost of the brand-new mixed-reality headset. Interested buyers are requested to go through the latest official announcements before the launch takes place on the scheduled date. It is crucial to stay informed.
The price of the Apple Vision Pro is $3,499 in the US market, which is approximately Rs 2.91 lakh in India. Apple has not yet confirmed the launch date of the headset in the Indian market. Buyers must stay alert to know the launch details of the new headset. All the important details will be available online for interested people.
Here are the important announcements by Apple about the Apple Vision Pro headset you should note if you want to buy it. Read till the end to know all the details about the new headset.
Apple Vision Pro: Repair Cost Details
According to the details revealed on Apple's official website, buyers of the Apple Vision Pro should try not to drop the headset as they could face repair expenses if they don't own the protective coverage of AppleCare+.
It is important to note that damages such as cracks to the Vision Pro's glass are likely to incur a repair cost of $799. Any damages to other components of the headset might incur a repair cost of $2,399, which is around Rs 2 lakh.
People with an AppleCare+ policy will have to pay $499 for two years or $24.99 monthly for the protective coverage plan.
One should note that the repairs are not entirely free. However, if you damage something other than the glass, AppleCare+ can help to save a lot of money. The company has not yet announced the launch date of the headset in India so stay alert if you wish to purchase it.
After its debut in the US, Apple is considering the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset in the UK, Canada, and China. There's a possibility that the debut in India might take place in the later phases. Stay alert to know all the latest updates regarding the launch.
