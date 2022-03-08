Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on 12 March: Details on Deals and Offers
Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which is set to begin on 12 March.
Flipkart is gearing up to host its Big Saving Days Sale from 12 March 2022 to 16 March 2022.
The five-day online sale, which will go live from 12 March 2022, will have deals, discounts, and offers on different mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, cameras, and Bluetooth speakers.
The devices that will be on a discount on the Big Saving Days Sale include the iPad Air (2020), Lenovo Yoga Tab, and the Realme Watch 2.
Flipkart has also announced its plans for offering an instant discount to customers who purchase products using the SBI credit card.
Flipkart Plus members will be provided with early access to the Big Saving Days Sale.
Customers should note that the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will be live for five days in the month of March, from 12 March to 16 March 2022.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Deals on Mobile Phones
According to the latest details, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is expected to provide heavy discounts on mobile phones from Apple, Realme, POCO, and Samsung.
Customers with an SBI credit card will be provided with an additional 10 percent instant discount on various smartphone models. Flipkart is also expected to provide various exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.
The e-commerce platform, Flipkart, has also created a separate teaser webpage to suggest that the sale will offer discounts on budget, mid-range, and flagship mobile phones.
The site has not revealed the exact details on discounts or prices of smartphones as of yet.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers on Electronic Devices
Flipkart is indicating that the Big Saving Days Sale will provide up to 80 percent discount on various electronic devices. Smartwatches can be bought during the sale with up to a 60 percent discount.
Laptops are teased to be available on the website with up to 40 percent discount.
Smartwatch brands that will be available at a discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale include Dizo Watch 2, Realme Watch 2, Amazfit Bip U, and the Fire-Bolt Ninja Pro Max.
Laptops that will be on sale include Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. There will be discounts and offers on other electronic devices as well.
Customers need to keep an eye on the teaser webpage for more details on the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
