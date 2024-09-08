Finternet: A Blueprint for the Future Financial Ecosystem

[Nandan Nilekani, recently presented a compelling vision for the “Finternet” at the Global Fintech Fest. This concept, which envisions an interconnected network of financial ecosystems, has gained significant traction in the industry. Earlier this year, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) released a paper titled “Finternet: the financial system for the future”, further solidifying the idea’s potential to revolutionise the way we access and utilise financial services. The time has come to embrace the transformative power of the Finternet. By integrating diverse financial services into a unified ecosystem, the platform aims to provide unmatched convenience, effectiveness, and customisation.]

The concept of the Finternet, proposed by Nandan Nilekani and Agustín Carstens, marks a transformative shift in the financial world, envisioning an interconnected network of financial ecosystems akin to the Internet. This innovative approach aims to revolutionise global finance by integrating various financial services—such as banking, investments, insurance, and payments—into a seamless, unified platform.