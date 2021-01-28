FAU-G: First Impressions, Gameplay And Comparison with PUBG

The game currently only features a single person campaign combat mode that follows a narrative where a soldier from the Indian Army is lost in the Galwan Valley.

The story moves along as the soldier (player) keeps engaging with the enemies and moves towards distant checkpoints to end the missions.

The game starts in the cold valleys of Ladakh and along the China border, where Chinese soldiers are shown attacking the Indian border patrol and leaving all but one (player) to fight the enemies. Most of its action is fist punches and kicks, and does not have a large emphasis on shooting.