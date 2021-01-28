FAU-G: First Impressions, Gameplay And Comparison with PUBG
The online multiplayer game portrays the life of an Indian soldier serving at the border.
FAU-G aka Fearless and United Guards was launched in India on Republic Day, 26 January. It was originally pegged to be an alternative to the game PUBG. Leading up to its launch, several comparisons were made between the two games.
However, with the launch of FAU-G, it has become clear that the game is NOT an alternative to PUBG.
The major differences between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G lies in the game modes that the two offer. PUBG offers 'Battle Royale' mode and is based on multiplayer gaming. On the other hand FAU-G is based on different episodes consisting of various missions.
First Impressions And Gameplay
The game currently only features a single person campaign combat mode that follows a narrative where a soldier from the Indian Army is lost in the Galwan Valley.
The story moves along as the soldier (player) keeps engaging with the enemies and moves towards distant checkpoints to end the missions.
The game starts in the cold valleys of Ladakh and along the China border, where Chinese soldiers are shown attacking the Indian border patrol and leaving all but one (player) to fight the enemies. Most of its action is fist punches and kicks, and does not have a large emphasis on shooting.
‘Campaign Mode’ only
FAU-G currently only has a campaign mode that is purportedly inspired from real life events.
nCore Games has clarified that online multiplayer and ‘Battle Royale’ game modes might be added in future updates.
Impressive Graphics
The graphics are impressive for a game that is less than 500 MB in size. The details are seen better in ‘Ultra’ mode and the performance of the game is excellent even in 60 fps.
Users are also given the ‘graphic slider’ option, which goes from 'Very Low' to 'Ultra', providing gamers the option to adjust graphics according to their phone devices. Besides this, there are options to adjust the sensitivity as well.
nCore games have only released FAU-G for android devices. However, the ioS version of the game is yet to go live on the app store.
FAU-G vs PUBG: Comparison
- PUBG Mobile allows users to talk to their teammates over the internet, while FAU-G doesn't have that option yet.
- The movement while playing FAU-G is unidirectional with no option to crouch, jump or sprint, while PUBG mobile users have mixed ranges of buttons that allow your character to engage in battle using a range of motions.
- While FAU-G is based on real life events on Galwan Valley, PUBG Mobile’s setting is not real.
- FAU-G offers a hand-to-hand combat style with a choice of a few weapons such as spiked bats, axes, and the likes. Whereas PUBG Mobile is primarily a shooting game with several melee attack options available.
