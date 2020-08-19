Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Partner to Offer Free IPL Live Streaming

Jio and Disney+ Hotstar are partnering to offer free IPL 2020 live-streaming for select customers, reported 91 Mobiles. According to report, the benefit will be provided with Hotstar prepaid plans and Jio Fiber plans.

The two prepaid plans to come with this benefit include the Rs 401 plan and Rs 2,599 plan. Jio Fiber customers with plans of Rs 849 and above will be able to avail the benefit.

Jio customers who do not have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription will only be able to watch the live stream for 5 minutes. Previously Jio and Hotstar have partnered to livestream all IPL matches for the past few years using its JioTV app.

IPL 2020 will be commencing on 19 September and the final will be on 10 November. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions on sporting events in India, the league will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates.