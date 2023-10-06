ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Delhi Metro WhatsApp Booking Service Extended To 12 Lines: How To Book Tickets

Check the information related to the Delhi Metro ticket booking service on WhatsApp.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
Delhi Metro passengers can be relieved because now the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended their WhatsApp-based ticketing service to all the lines across the Delhi-NCR. This system was earlier available for passengers traveling on the Airport Express Line in May and after the overwhelming response and success of the system, the DMRC took the decision to expand to other metro lines including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. The service is being rolled out in a collaboration between Meta and its authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC said in a statement, “WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel." It was made clear that the WhatsApp chatbot that would help book the metro tickets would be available in both the languages- Hindi and English thus targeting a wide range of metro riders.

How To Book Metro Tickets On WhatsApp Online?

In order to book the tickets, users can send a message saying ‘Hi’ to the number +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp. The other way is to scan a QR code to buy metro tickets easily. The easy and user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot will make the process quite easier. The service is now available at 12 Metro lines, which include 288 metro stations. This service will allow metro travelers to purchase metro tickets from the comfort of their homes.

Other few things to remember include that the tickets will be available for purchase from 6 AM to 9 PM and one person can purchase only 6 tickets at a time. The tickets for the airport lines can be booked between 4 AM to 11 PM. Users cannot cancel the tickets after booking and a marginal convenience fee will be levied on transactions via credit/debit card. There is no convenience fee on UPI-based transactions

Topics:  WhatsApp   Delhi metro   DMRC 

