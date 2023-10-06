Delhi Metro WhatsApp Booking Service Extended To 12 Lines: How To Book Tickets

Delhi Metro passengers can be relieved because now the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended their WhatsApp-based ticketing service to all the lines across the Delhi-NCR. This system was earlier available for passengers traveling on the Airport Express Line in May and after the overwhelming response and success of the system, the DMRC took the decision to expand to other metro lines including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. The service is being rolled out in a collaboration between Meta and its authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC said in a statement, “WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel." It was made clear that the WhatsApp chatbot that would help book the metro tickets would be available in both the languages- Hindi and English thus targeting a wide range of metro riders.