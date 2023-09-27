'Lady Jawan': Viral Clip Shows Woman Recreating SRK's Metro Dance In 'Jawan'

A scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where his character Azad dances to 'Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye' inside a metro, has become iconic. Social media users are now emulating this beloved sequence inside real metro cars, and one woman's rendition has taken the internet by storm.
Influencer Saheli Rudra shared a video on Instagram, in which she dances in a metro, dressed to match SRK's look from the film, complete with bandages and an outfit mirroring the iconic scene.
The video, captioned "Lady Jawan," has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 10 million views and 412K likes since its release a few days ago.
Take a look:
Jawan, directed by Atlee and featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, hit theaters on 7 September and swiftly crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office, solidifying its status as a blockbuster.
Take a look at the internet is reacting to the woman's spirited recreation:
