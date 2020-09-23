Explained: Do WhatsApp Leaks Mean Encrypted Chats Are Vulnerable? 

Reports of central investigative agency acquiring WhatsApp chats of actor Deepika Padukone has once again led to speculations and questions about the security, privacy and accessibility of encrypted communications on platforms like WhatsApp.

Weeks after actor Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged WhatsApp chats were leaked to sections of the media, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confirmed to the media that it has also acquired WhatsApp chats of the actress with an employee of a talent management agency.

The Quint spoke with Udbhav Tiwari, public policy advisor, Mozilla to navigate through questions of privacy, public interest, encryption and WhatsApp chats as evidence in an investigation.