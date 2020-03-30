What are Custom Android ROMs & How to Install One on Your Phone?

The first thing to do before installing a new ROM on your device is to back up all your data.

A backup is essential before you do any big changes on your device, and even more so while flashing a custom ROM. The best kind is a NANdroid backup, which is basically an image of your current device settings. This can be used if something goes wrong during the flashing process.

1. Reboot your phone and enter recovery mode. On most devices, this can be done by holding down the Power key and Volume Down key for 5 seconds.

2. Head to "Backup" or "Nandroid" in the recovery mode. You may see an option to give the backup a name, which you can do for your convenience. Confirm the settings and let it finish.