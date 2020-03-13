Why Are Fuel Prices Not Falling Much, Despite A Crude Oil Tumble?

Crude oil prices are falling globally. And that should theoretically have a direct impact on the prices of petrol and diesel sold in India. While prices of fuel have dropped in the past few days, the lowering in price has not been proportionate to the fall in crude oil prices, despite it being “market-linked” now with a daily revision in prices.

A price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has sent global crude prices tumbling. As of 12 March 2020, the retail price of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 70.14 per litre, while it is Rs 62.89 a litre for diesel.