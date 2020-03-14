Govt Raises Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel by Rs 3 Per Litre
Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday, 14 March, hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to reap the gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.
Additionally, road cess was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.
Loading...
The increase in excise duty would, in normal course, result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would be necessitated because of the slump in international oil prices.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )