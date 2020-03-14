Govt Raises Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel by Rs 3 Per Litre

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday, 14 March, hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to reap the gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.