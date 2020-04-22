2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Gets a Twitter Launch Amid Lockdown

Triumph has given the Street Triple RS a few more features as well as some mechanical changes. It gets a little more power and torque. It gets a new swingarm design and updated, fully adjustable suspension system.

It weighs just 166 Kg, making it one of the lightest bikes in its class (even lighter than the KTM 790 Duke). It gets five riding modes on the new Street Triple RS (Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider-Programmable) which adjusts throttle response, ABS, and traction control settings.

It comes with a Bluetooth enabled instrument console, which can provide turn-by-turn navigation through the Triumph app.