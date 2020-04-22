2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Gets a Twitter Launch Amid Lockdown
Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the updated BS-VI compliant Street Triple RS online, at a price of Rs 11.13 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle will be ready for deliveries once lockdown lifts in the country.
The Triumph Street Triple RS is a naked sports bike that competes with the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821 and Yamaha MT 09 among others. The Triumph Street Triple RS comes with an updated three-cylinder 765 cc motor that puts out 123 PS of power at 11,750 rpm and torque of 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. It gets a six-speed quick-shifting transmission with a slip-assist clutch that allows for smoother shifts.
The Triumph Street Triple was first introduced in 2007 as a naked version of its fully-faired track-spec version, the Triumph Daytona 675.
What's New With The Triumph Street Triple RS?
Triumph has given the Street Triple RS a few more features as well as some mechanical changes. It gets a little more power and torque. It gets a new swingarm design and updated, fully adjustable suspension system.
It weighs just 166 Kg, making it one of the lightest bikes in its class (even lighter than the KTM 790 Duke). It gets five riding modes on the new Street Triple RS (Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider-Programmable) which adjusts throttle response, ABS, and traction control settings.
It comes with a Bluetooth enabled instrument console, which can provide turn-by-turn navigation through the Triumph app.
The bike comes with about 60 company-provided accessories to customise it. It comes in two colours - matte black with red accents and silver.
