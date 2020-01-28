Tata Nexon EV Electric SUV Launched: Prices Start at Rs 13.99 Lakh

The Tata Nexon EV is priced much lower than the MG ZS EV that comes in two variants priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh. It also undercuts the Hyundai Kona that’s about the same size as the Nexon, but priced at Rs 23.71 lakh.

The Tata Nexon EV has a certified range of 312 Km per charge of its 30.2 kWh battery, which is in similar territory as the other two electric SUVs available in the market. The MG ZS EV can go 340 Km on a single charge, while the Hyundai Kona has a certified 452 Km per charge range.

What makes the Tata Nexon attractive is its running cost, where it will become more cost-effective than its internal combustion engine counterparts in just about three to four years on average.

To ease consumer anxiety around EVs, Tata is offering an 8-year, 160,000 Km warranty on the battery and motor, a standard warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh Km on the entire vehicle, extendable to 5 years.