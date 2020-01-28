Tata Nexon EV Electric SUV Launched: Prices Start at Rs 13.99 Lakh
Tata has launched its first long-range electric vehicle, the Tata Nexon EV. Prices for the Tata Nexon EV start at Rs 13.99 lakh going up to Rs 15.99 lakh across three variants. That is really good value for an electric vehicle, considering the top-spec Tata Nexon diesel with an automatic transmission is Rs 12.70 lakh ex-showroom.
Some cities like Delhi are offering subsidies up to Rs 1.5 lakh on purchase of electric vehicles, so the actual price could be lower as well. However, more clarity on how this will translate to buyers is needed. It comes in three colours: white, silver and blue.
Tata Nexon EV Price
- Tata Nexon EV XM: Rs 13.99 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EV XZ+: Rs 14.99 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EV XZ+ (Lux): Rs 15.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom, introductory prices - lower on-road price likely in some states due to subsidies).
The Tata Nexon EV is priced much lower than the MG ZS EV that comes in two variants priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh. It also undercuts the Hyundai Kona that’s about the same size as the Nexon, but priced at Rs 23.71 lakh.
The Tata Nexon EV has a certified range of 312 Km per charge of its 30.2 kWh battery, which is in similar territory as the other two electric SUVs available in the market. The MG ZS EV can go 340 Km on a single charge, while the Hyundai Kona has a certified 452 Km per charge range.
What makes the Tata Nexon attractive is its running cost, where it will become more cost-effective than its internal combustion engine counterparts in just about three to four years on average.
To ease consumer anxiety around EVs, Tata is offering an 8-year, 160,000 Km warranty on the battery and motor, a standard warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh Km on the entire vehicle, extendable to 5 years.
The Tata Nexon EV will be sold out of 60 outlets in 22 cities, with door-step service also available. In addition, cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad will also get mobile-charging vans for emergencies.
Tata will set up a 3.3 kW home charger for buyers at their homes, which can fully charge the vehicle in about 8 hours (from 20 percent to 100 percent). Using a fast charger the Tata Nexon EV can be charged from 0-80 percent in under 60 minutes.
Tata is setting up 300 fast chargers across 22 cities by March 2020 and it will have 650 fast chargers by March 2021. These are CCS Type 2 fast chargers being set up by Tata Power (part of the Tata Universe), which can also charge other EVs. Tata Nexon EV buyers will get priority access to these chargers.
The company has tapped into all its sister companies to create the Tata Universe for electric vehicles. Tata Power will be setting up the charging infrastructure. Tata Chemicals is setting up a 10GW battery plant in Dholera in Gujarat that will make cells and batteries. Tata Autocomp makes the “Ziptron” battery pack for the Nexon EV in Pune.
Tata Finance will be offering loans with tenures up to 8 years to consumers. In addition, it also has “subscription” options from 12 months to four years (which works like a lease plan) with assured buy-back value. And Tata is also reaching out to its network of Croma Retail stores (electronic store chain) to showcase and sell the Nexon as well.
Potential buyers can also book test drives online and the dealers will bring the Nexon EV to consumers’ doorsteps.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )