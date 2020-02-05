Auto Expo 2020: Tata Unveils HBx SUV & Launches Harrier Automatic

Tata Motors has made a roaring start at the Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday, and the company has showcased a slew of models that will be made available to the consumers in the coming months. The Harrier automatic is finally here, and the company has confirmed the new variant of the SUV with BS6 engine will start selling from Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom) .

The Tata Harrier is built on the D8 platform borrowed from Jaguar Land Rover, and called the Omega-arch platform. It is similar to what underpins the Discover Sport.

We test drove the Harrier in early December 2018 and were impressed with the way it handles all sorts of terrain. Of course, we were a bit disappointed with the lack of an automatic transmission option and no four-wheel drive but we're glad Tata is finally offering one for the buyers.