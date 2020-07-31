Supreme Court Bans Registration of BS-IV Vehicles

The apex court on Friday, 31 July, banned the registration of BS-IV vehicles in the country, till further notice. Only vehicles that meet BS-VI emission standards were to be sold from 1 April, 2020.

The Supreme Court will now hear the matter on 13 August, reported PTI.

While BS-VI norms came into effect from April, the SC had on 8 July reportedly withdrawn its 27 March order, under which it had permitted the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days after the first phase of the lockdown ended, except in Delhi-NCR.

In the March order, the bench had given this extension to clear 10 percent of the unsold inventory after the lockdown.