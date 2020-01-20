Royal Enfield Updates Himalayan With BS6 Engine & Switchable ABS
Royal Enfield has been on an updating spree over the past few weeks, and now it’s time for the adventure tourer Himalayan to get updated for the year.
The bike has been launched with BS6 engine, some new features that are packed with the version of the Himalayan.
The bike has been listed on the company website, but we’re yet to hear about its pricing and availability. As of now, the company is taking orders via its website, and those interested can also book a test ride of the bike.
The launch of the bike was teased few weeks back, and now the listing on the main website suggests the official announcement is just around the corner.
Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure-centric bikes in the country, and with BS6 laws becoming mandatory from April 2020 onwards, the company has updated its lineup with bikes compliant with the new emission norms.
Design-wise, there’s very little to differentiate the new variant from the previous one. And the company has decided to stick with the same 411cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which offers 24.3BHp of power and 32Nm of torque.
However, Royal Enfield has decided to offer switchable dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), something that no bike under the Rs 2 lakh price segment is offering in the country right now. This feature will make sure the riders can lock the rear wheel disc, allowing them to fool around in the slush and off-road conditions.
The Himalayan has been an interesting addition to the sub-500cc bike market, and even though the company doesn’t sell the bike in huge numbers like its Classic 350 series, the response has been fairly good.
Before the launch of Hero Xpulse, Himalayan was the most affordable adventure bike that a person could buy in the Indian market. But with increasing cost and upgrades to BS6 engine will make sure the new Himalayan gets a higher price tag than before.
