Royal Enfield Updates Himalayan With BS6 Engine & Switchable ABS

Royal Enfield has been on an updating spree over the past few weeks, and now it’s time for the adventure tourer Himalayan to get updated for the year.

The bike has been launched with BS6 engine, some new features that are packed with the version of the Himalayan.

The bike has been listed on the company website, but we’re yet to hear about its pricing and availability. As of now, the company is taking orders via its website, and those interested can also book a test ride of the bike.

The launch of the bike was teased few weeks back, and now the listing on the main website suggests the official announcement is just around the corner.