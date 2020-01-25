MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which Electric SUV Worth Buying?

MG Motors and Hyundai are set to battle in a new segment with their respective electric SUVs in the Indian market. This is a segment where the country has taken a long time to focus on, but finally we’re seeing some action and hoping it appeals to the buyers.

Now that MG Motors has revealed the pricing of the ZS EV, it’s time to take a closer look at both the electric offerings from MG and Hyundai and tell you which of these offers better value for money in this nascent market.