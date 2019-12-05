Mg ZS EV Bookings Open for Rs 50,000, Deliveries to Start Jan 2020
MG Motor India has just unveiled its second product for the Indian market, the all-electric MG ZS EV. Bookings for the ZS EV have started at Rs 50,000 and deliveries of the vehicle are expected to start next year in January.
This is a five-seat SUV that will compete directly with the Hyundai Kona. Prices for the MG ZS EV will be announced in January, but expect it to be about Rs 22 lakh, slightly undercutting its rival the Hyundai Kona.
Some quick specs. The MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery that's good for a range of 340 Km (ARAI certified). It has a 141 bhp motor that puts out 353 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.
It is equipped with a Type 2 charging socket and can be charged with multiple ways. A DC fast-charger would be able to juice it up to 80 percent in about 50 minutes. A home fast-charger (7.4 kW), which MG will set up for you when you buy the ZS EV can fully charge it in under 7 hours from empty. And then there's the standard 15 amp socket, which can charge it slowly to full in about 19 hours.
MG has tied up with various partners to set up the charging network for the ZS EV. Fortum and Delta are a couple of partners it is working with to set up the charging ecosystem for the ZS EV.
The good thing is that most other modern EVs also use similar charging systems, so in due course interoperability between chargers/brands would be possible. The vehicle operates on a Lithium-ion battery pack that's located under the floor of the SUV. It comes with a warranty of seven years.
And even after the life of the vehicle, the battery pack can be re-used. The company has tied up with Exicom for after-life repurposing and reusing of electric vehicle batteries. These EV batteries can be used for inverters and power back-up systems. And the lithium can be extracted and reused as well.
Features of the MG ZS EV
Just as in the MG Hector, the company has loaded the MG ZS EV with features. It looks and feels just like a premium SUV. It comes with a built-in SIM for internet connectivity (hence the Internet Inside badge). It has voice-activated commands, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
A big draw is going to be the vehicle's panoramic sunroof, just as it is in the MG Hector, which gives it a feeling of space. It also has a large boot, that can swallow 448 litres of luggage. The rear seat is fairly spacious for three adults too.
It gets power-operated driver's seat, automatic lights, LED lighting and DRLs, and unique 17-inch windmill-inspired alloy wheels. Keyless entry and remote monitoring through a phone app are all part of the package.
It has three levels of regenerative braking operated by the "KERS" button on the centre console (F1 inspired, much?). The fit and finish feel quite premium, with the use of soft-touch plastics and leather all around the cabin.
The MG ZS EV will go on sale in January 2020. Watch this space for a full review on The Quint.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)