Mg ZS EV Bookings Open for Rs 50,000, Deliveries to Start Jan 2020

MG Motor India has just unveiled its second product for the Indian market, the all-electric MG ZS EV. Bookings for the ZS EV have started at Rs 50,000 and deliveries of the vehicle are expected to start next year in January.

This is a five-seat SUV that will compete directly with the Hyundai Kona. Prices for the MG ZS EV will be announced in January, but expect it to be about Rs 22 lakh, slightly undercutting its rival the Hyundai Kona.

Some quick specs. The MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery that's good for a range of 340 Km (ARAI certified). It has a 141 bhp motor that puts out 353 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.