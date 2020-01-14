Mercedes-Benz Brings EQ Brand To India For Its Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz India has debuted its EQ brand in the country. This will be the brand under which the German automaker plans to introduce a range of electric vehicles in the Indian market.

The first electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz under the EQ brand will be the EQC electric SUV that will be launched in April 2020. The EQC 400 is likely to be the SUV that it will bring in here, which is based on the Mercedes GLC platform, but is fully electric.

It comes with two asynchronous motors driving the front and rear wheels, producing 402 bhp of power and 760 Nm of torque. It comes with an 80 kWh battery pack, which gives it a claimed range of 400 Km on a single charge. It can do 0-100 Kmph in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 180 Kmph.