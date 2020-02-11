Maruti To Focus on CNG & Hybrids As ‘Diesel Doesn’t Make Sense’

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki says it is getting out of the diesel market, having discontinued the 1.3-litre multijet engine across its range of cars. It has also stopped manufacturing the 1.5-litre BS-IV diesel motor, but there is a slim chance that it will come back in a few of the company’s vehicles especially for the fleet segment.

The Quint caught up with Maruti Suzuki’s senior executive director - engineering, CV Raman, to discuss Maruti’s “Green Million” plan. The company says it wants to sell its next million cars in the next couple of years.

This lot of cars will be “green”. No, not electric, but rather CNG and hybrid variants. The company plans to launch CNG and mild hybrid variants of its cars initially. It says if there is demand from customers, it will consider bringing back the 1.5 litre diesel in a BS-VI format for some cars.