Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings To Start Today: Expected Specifications and Price

Maruti Suzuki's largest car to date, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, will make its official debut in India on 6 July 2023. It is important to note that the company will start accepting bookings of the brand new car from Monday, 19 June 2023. Interested buyers must book their cars soon. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be the fourth car manufactured under Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership. The brand new car is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, as per the latest details.
Interested buyers must go through the specifications and expected price range of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto before booking their car on 19 June. We have the latest details for our readers. As per the official details, the car might be similar to Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.
Here are the expected feature details, price range, and everything you need to know about the brand new Maruti Suzuki Invicto, if you are planning to book your car on Monday.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Expected Price Range
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be the company's first car model to be priced above Rs 20 lakh. The exact price is not yet known, so buyers should stay alert. More details on the price range will be available after the launch which is on 6 July.
Interested buyers can book their cars and stay alert to know the price in India. The official details will be available online.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Expected Specifications
Maruti has formally confirmed that the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be supported by the Toyota Innova Hycross 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine. The engine produces 183hp and is paired with the e-CVT transmission.
The brand is also likely to offer a 2.0-litre petrol unit that produces 173hp. This new car model is likely to be the first Maruti car that will be offered with automatic transmission.
The latest details also suggest that the Invicto will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform. This indicates that Maruti has to pay royalties to Toyota. It is likely that Maruti will retain both 7- and 8-seater configurations for the new Invicto that will make its debut in July.
To know the exact specifications of the car, you have to wait for its official launch in India.
