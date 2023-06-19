Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings To Start Today: Expected Specifications and Price

Maruti Suzuki's largest car to date, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, will make its official debut in India on 6 July 2023. It is important to note that the company will start accepting bookings of the brand new car from Monday, 19 June 2023. Interested buyers must book their cars soon. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be the fourth car manufactured under Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership. The brand new car is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, as per the latest details.

Interested buyers must go through the specifications and expected price range of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto before booking their car on 19 June. We have the latest details for our readers. As per the official details, the car might be similar to Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.