Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Ignis With BS6 Petrol Engine
Maruti Suzuki has waited till the public opening of Auto Expo 2020 to unveil its new look Ignis hatchback with new design style as well as feature list. The new Ignis gets sharper front grille, something we also saw with the new Vitara Brezza.
In terms of the features, the Ignis has been updated with LED projector headlamps, redesigned DRLs as well as rear spoilers, to add a bit more spunk to the car.
Maruti Suzuki claims the Ignis is now more spacious and carries dual-tone finishing inside. It also gets a 7-inch infotainment system which has been integrated with the SmartPlay studio from the company. Through this, people can use voice commands to control a slew of features in the car.
Talking about the engine under the hood, Ignis packs a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine, which has been mated to a 5-speed manual gear box, and you even have the AGS variant available.
Ignis sits above the company's Swift and below the Baleno, adding a youthful element to Maruti's line-up, which seems to have worked well for the consumers since its launch.
Ignis is the second major product unveiling from Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020, where it had showcased the new Vitara Brezza SUV that will also be launching very soon.
