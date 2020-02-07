Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Ignis With BS6 Petrol Engine

In terms of the features, the Ignis has been updated with LED projector headlamps, redesigned DRLs as well as rear spoilers, to add a bit more spunk to the car.

Maruti Suzuki claims the Ignis is now more spacious and carries dual-tone finishing inside. It also gets a 7-inch infotainment system which has been integrated with the SmartPlay studio from the company. Through this, people can use voice commands to control a slew of features in the car.