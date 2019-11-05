KTM 390 Adventure Launches in India at Rs 2.99 Lakh, Bookings Open
It’s finally here. KTM has unveiled the 390 Adventure and now people can book the bike as the prices have been announced. The bike gets a sticker price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.
This adventure bike has been much awaited, and will compete with other bikes in its segment like the Himalayan 400 from Royal Enfield, as well as the BMW G310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys X-300 among others.
KTM works along with Bajaj in India, which has helped the brand sell its Duke range of bikes, starting from 125cc and going up the Duke 790 sports bike.
So, what do we know about the BS-VI compliant adventure tourer from KTM? Here’s everything the company has to say about the latest adventure bike in the market.
In terms of the looks, KTM seems to have borrowed a lot of design elements from the 790 Adventure to come up with its scaled down version, which is not a bad thing at all. But more importantly, KTM looks to have followed the basics, which is essential for touring purposes.
You’ve got a 14.5 litre fuel tank, and a wide but flat rider seat to keep you comfortable on the long journey. It gets a ground clearance of 200mm and KTM has managed to keep the dry weight at 166 kg, which is pretty light for the segment.
But what you’ll like with the 390 Adventure is its roaring power, produced by the BSVI compliant 373cc single cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. With this unit, the bike will push at 44PS of power and 37Nm of torque.
The durability is entrusted with steel trellis frame, and the front-end USD forks are fully adjustable to suit the needs of the rider. There’s a definite touch of aggression to the bike especially with the headlamps, which we expect from KTM, and people might find it to their liking.
With pre-tax prices starting at under Rs 3 lakh, KTM is making sure the 390 Adventure doesn’t cost more than the BMW and Kawasaki bikes.
