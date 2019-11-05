KTM 390 Adventure Launches in India at Rs 2.99 Lakh, Bookings Open

It’s finally here. KTM has unveiled the 390 Adventure and now people can book the bike as the prices have been announced. The bike gets a sticker price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

This adventure bike has been much awaited, and will compete with other bikes in its segment like the Himalayan 400 from Royal Enfield, as well as the BMW G310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys X-300 among others.

KTM works along with Bajaj in India, which has helped the brand sell its Duke range of bikes, starting from 125cc and going up the Duke 790 sports bike.

So, what do we know about the BS-VI compliant adventure tourer from KTM? Here’s everything the company has to say about the latest adventure bike in the market.