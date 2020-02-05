Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Compact SUV Will Rival Hyundai Venue
Kia Motors India has unveiled a compact SUV concept called the QYI. This concept compact SUV will go on to be a Hyundai Venue rival when it is launched. Expected prices will range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. It is expected to be launched in India in July 2020.
This will be Kia's third vehicle in India after the Kia Seltos and the Kia Carnival. The Carnival has already received over 1,500 bookings since even before launch, while the Kia Seltos continues to be a best-seller in its segment. It has close to 100,000 bookings now.
In terms of design, while it is a sub-4 metre compact SUV, it has Kia's trademark "tiger nose" grille. It has LED DRLs that look quite cool. The bumper appears chunky because of its large air dams.
In terms of design, the Kia QYI has a typical SUV stance, with good ground clearance. It has flared wheel arches to make it look muscular. At the rear the LED tail-lamps appear to be connected across the boot lid, which is increasingly becoming a design trend. It has cladding along the shoulder line to give it a distinctive look.
While the Kia QYI looks quite different from the Hyundai Venue, it will likely share some underpinnings - since Hyundai and Kia are sister companies. Engine choices are expected to be a 1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol putting out about 125 bhp, a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83 bhp of power and a 1.5-litre diesel engine similar to the Kia Seltos, but with marginally lower power.
