Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Compact SUV Will Rival Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors India has unveiled a compact SUV concept called the QYI. This concept compact SUV will go on to be a Hyundai Venue rival when it is launched. Expected prices will range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. It is expected to be launched in India in July 2020.

This will be Kia's third vehicle in India after the Kia Seltos and the Kia Carnival. The Carnival has already received over 1,500 bookings since even before launch, while the Kia Seltos continues to be a best-seller in its segment. It has close to 100,000 bookings now.

In terms of design, while it is a sub-4 metre compact SUV, it has Kia's trademark "tiger nose" grille. It has LED DRLs that look quite cool. The bumper appears chunky because of its large air dams.