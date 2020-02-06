Kia in Talks to Move $1.1 Bn Andhra Plant to Tamil Nadu: Report

South Korean automaker Kia Motors, according to a Reuters report, is in talks with Tamil Nadu for a possible move of its $1.1 billion plant out of Andhra Pradesh, months after it started to function. The reason is because of the change in policies last year, the report said, citing sources close to the talks.

"Kia is facing problems in Andhra Pradesh, they have been in preliminary talks with us... There is a secretary-level meeting next week, we might have more clarity after that," the official was quoted by Reuters as saying.