Kia EV6 Spotted in India, Launch Expected Soon: Check Price and Specs Here
Kia EV6 is expected to launch in June 2022.
Kia Motors is expected to launch its electric vehicle, Kia EV6 in India soon. However, the exact launch date of the same is yet to be announced by the company.
As per some rumours, Kia EV6 may launch in June 2022.
Kia EV6 has already been launched internationally. Moreover, the car was recently spotted during test-run in India, reported CarTaq, citing Autobizz.
Since the Kia EV6 has already been launched in some international markets, here are price and specifications of the same.
Kia EV6: Expected Price in India
The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh in India, reported Money Control.
Kia EV6: Specifications and Features
Engine
Internationally, Kia EV6 is available in five trims. Here are the power specifications:
Light (RWD): 58.0 kWh Battery with 167 HP
Wind (RWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 225 HP
Wind (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 320 HP
GT-Line (RWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 225 HP
GT-Line (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 320 HP
The battery is supported by 800 Volt rapid charging which takes 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent, reported Money Control. It also supports 7 kW charging which takes around 11 hours for full charge, the report added.
Exterior
Kia EV6 comes with sharp and sporty features. The sleek-looking bonnet is paired with a slim grille and LED headlamps. The car also sports LED taillamps.
Kia EV6 comes with 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Dark Gray and Black finish options.
Interior
Kia EV6 comes with a Panoramic Connectivity Displays in front of the dashboard. It houses features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charger, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, five USB ports, Blind-Spot Detection Technology, etc.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kia EV6.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.