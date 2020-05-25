With lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic being extended till 31 May, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) announced a relaxation of the validity periods on vehicle documents. All documents pertaining to vehicle registration fitness, permits and driving licences that were expiring after 1 February 2020 can now be renewed by 31 July 2020, according to a PTI news report.There will be no late fee or additional penalties charged for delay in renewing these documents until 31 July, if they were set to expire anytime on or after 1 February 2020.Cleaner Air During Lockdown Gives Electric Vehicle Makers New HopeIf people had paid various fees to government offices during this period after 1 February for renewing these documents, the fee will continue to remain valid until 31 July owing to the extended lockdown. None of the Regional Transport Offices were working since 24 March.Previously the deadline was till 30 June 2020 for these documents, but that has now been extended to 31 July 2020. Even if any document has expired within this period it would be considered as valid till 31 July 2020.Lockdown: Inter-State Vehicle Movement Allowed With Mutual Consent