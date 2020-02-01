Budget 2020: Many Vehicles & Phones To Become More Expensive

In her Union Budget speech on 1 February 2020, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman barely touched upon sops or duty incentives for the tech and auto sector. However, her speech did have a strong “Make in India” push, encouraging domestic manufacture of products and components that have so far been imported.

The auto industry, which has been seen slowing sales, had been waiting for a cut in Goods & Services Tax (GST) to give it a boost. The industry was also looking for further incentives to manufacture electric vehicles, especially with regards to batteries and components.

On the tech side, companies were looking for a boost for the tech industry. Some of that has come through in the budget, with the government announcing setting up of data centres in the country as well as ESOP tax incentives for startups.

“Data is the new oil,” says Sitharaman. “It is true that analytics, fintech and internet of things (IOT) is changing the way we deal with our lives.”