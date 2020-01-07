From Mercedes to Sony: Crazy Concept Cars & More at CES 2020

The biggest eye-catching feature of the AVTR is the 33 scales that the car sports at the back. Yes, it has scales! The company is calling them “bionic flaps”.

Since this is a futuristic car it doesn’t have a steering wheel and instead comes with an oval-shaped controller that the driver can use to drive and interact with the car.

There is also something for the backseat passengers as they will have access to learning-oriented gaming and a “child-friendly augmented reality experience.”