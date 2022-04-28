BMW i4 Electric Sedan: Debut in India on 28 April, Features and Price in India

BMW India is all set to launch the all-electric i4 Sedan in the Indian market today, on Thursday, 28 April 2022. The luxury carmaker formally announced this information at the India Art Fair where it showed the one-off iX electric SUV.

The BMW i4 is the third electric car to make its debut in India after the BMW iX and the recent Mini Electric. To know in detail about the BMW i4, one has to wait for the debut event to take place in India on 28 April 2022.