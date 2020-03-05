Bajaj Set To Launch Dominar 250 Soon As Dealers Take Bookings

However, if Bajaj detunes it in the interest of fuel economy, then expect slightly lower output, which is still well within what one expects from bikes of this cubic capacity. It will have a six-speed transmission with a slip-assist clutch.

Spy shots show that Bajaj is likely to introduce the Dominar 250 in red and black colour combinations.

In terms of features, expect Bajaj to carry over the styling from the Bajaj Dominar 400. It will come with a full LED headlamp unit, the upside-down front forks and fully digital instrument panel. It will also likely feature the twin digital panel that the Dominar 400. It will also have the dual exhaust pipe that the Dominar 400 has, but it will feature smaller wheels and brakes.

Besides the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250, the same motor also does duty in the recently launched Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be sold from regular Bajaj showrooms, while KTM and Husqvarna bikes are sold from separate showrooms.