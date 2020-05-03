AutoQ is our weekly round-up of stories from the automotive industry.For the first time in India's recent automotive history, not a single passenger vehicle has been sold in the domestic market because of the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. There were a small number of vehicles exported though because some resumption of activity at seaports was allowed in the last week of April.Maruti sold zero cars in the domestic market but managed to export 632 cars. Hyundai exported 1,341 cars.The country's top automakers all put out releases stating they had sold zero vehicles in the month of April. Read here for what the industry has to sayNissan India will be launching a facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the Datsun Redi-go, as soon as lockdown lifts. This entry-level hatchback which competes with the Maruti Alto has been given a complete makeover, offering a sporty exterior design.The teaser images sent across by Datsun don't really reveal much. One can make out that it gets a much larger grille than before flanked by large L-shaped LED daytime running lamps.Read more.Royal Enfield has a new motorcycle in the works called the Meteor 350. Spy photos of this new motorcycle have emerged in the past as well, but now Automobili Infiniti has managed to get hold of production-ready photos of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.This new single-cylinder motorcycle is likely to be a replacement for the Thunderbird 350X. It features all-new cruiser styling, which seems like an evolution of the design of the Thunderbird 350X.What's interesting is that it will no longer have the 350 cc unitary construction engine (UCE) that powered the older 350 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield. Instead, there's a modern single-cylinder 350 cc motor that's fuel-injected and seems built on the base of the 650 cc twin-cylinder motors.Read the details here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)