Nissan India will be launching a facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the Datsun Redi-go, as soon as lockdown lifts. This entry-level hatchback which competes with the Maruti Alto has been given a complete makeover, offering a sporty exterior design.The teaser images sent across by Datsun don't really reveal much. One can make out that it gets a much larger grille than before flanked by large L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The headlamps appear to be minorly redesigned as well. To keep costs in check, there isn't likely to be any change to the body shell.The Datsun Redi-go shares its platform with the Renault Kwid - the CMF-A platform, which is a modular platform for small cars in the Renault-Nissan portfolio. The car has likely been updated to meet BS-VI emission norms and new crash standards.Datsun Redi-Go AMT First Drive: Makes City Driving Enjoyable The present Datsun Redi-go has two variants – an 800 cc model and a 1-litre model, both with three-cylinder petrol engines. It gets a five-speed manual transmission and also a CVT automatic gearbox.In profile, one can make out that it is likely going to be offered with alloy wheels as well. Safety kit will include airbags, parking sensors, speed warning and seat belt reminder, as this is mandated by law. The emission norm changes may likely increase prices of the Redi-go.Features include power steering, front powered windows and an integrated music system. The present range starts at just under Rs 3 lakh going up to Rs 4.4 lakh ex-showroom. Datsun is a sub-brand of Nissan with models like the Go, Go Plus and Redi-Go in India. It isn't going to be launching any new models other than updates to these existing cars.Datsun Go and Go Plus CVT Review: Affordable 'Real' Automatics?