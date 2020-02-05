Auto Expo Day 1: Mahindra Showcases eKUV 100, Priced at Rs 8.25 L

The first day of the 2020 Auto Expo, The Motor Show, kicked off at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday, 5 February, with several automotive manufacturers showcasing the latest in their lineup.

Mahindra showcased the eKUV 100, the electric variant of its compact SUV, priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

South Korean automaker Kia Motors launched its premium multi purpose vehicle Carnival, and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet.

Maruti Suzuki showcased its electric concept, the Futuro-E, and announced its plan to sell 1 million ‘green’ vehicles in India, including CNG, hybrid and electric options, over the next few years.