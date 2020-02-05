Auto Expo Day 1: Mahindra Showcases eKUV 100, Priced at Rs 8.25 L

The first day of the 2020 Auto Expo, The Motor Show, kicked off at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday, 5 February, with several automotive manufacturers showcasing the latest in their lineup.
Mahindra showcased the eKUV 100, the electric variant of its compact SUV, priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
South Korean automaker Kia Motors launched its premium multi purpose vehicle Carnival, and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet.
Maruti Suzuki showcased its electric concept, the Futuro-E, and announced its plan to sell 1 million ‘green’ vehicles in India, including CNG, hybrid and electric options, over the next few years.
- Renault India took the wraps off Triber AMT and unveiled its K-ZE electric hatchback
- Hyundai has unveiled the next generation of its Tuscon SUV
- Tata introduced the much awaited Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo
- The legendary Tata Sierra has also been reborn as a concept at this year’s auto show
- The Auto Expo will be open for general public from 7 to 12 February
Mahindra Showcases eKUV 100, Priced at Rs 8.25 L
The car features a 40kW electric motor which can produce 53 bhp and 120 Nm torque. It has a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery which can take the car 120 km in one charge.
Tata Unveils HBX SUV, New Sierra Concept
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced global unveils, a pre-production preview and a commercial launch at the Auto Expo 2020.
It launched the Harrier automatic which will be priced at 16.25 lakh and showcased the pre-production version of its Gravitas SUV that is scheduled to be launched in the first half of FY 2021.
The company will allow test drive of its Nexon EV, besides showcasing the new Winger and Prima. Tata also unveiled the HBx Show car based on ALFA ARC architecture, the Sierra EV concept as well as the Hexa Safari edition.
Hyundai Unveils New Tucson; Eyes Greater Share in Premium SUV Segment
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched a new version of its premium SUV Tucson as it looks to bolster its presence in the segment.
While unveiling the model at the Auto Expo, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said the new Tucson comes with enhanced technology, design and performance, PTI reported.
"Hyundai constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best-in-class technology that meet the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations," he added.
The premium SUV further strengthens the company's dominance in SUV segment in the country, Kim said.
Kia Launches Carnival at Rs 24.95 Lakh, Unveils Sonet
South Korean auto maker Kia Motors on Wednesday launched its premium multi purpose vehicle Carnival, and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet at the Auto Expo.
Carnival is being launched in India in three different specifications:
- Rs 24.95 lakh for its Premium variant (ex-showroom)
- Rs 28.95 lakh for its Prestige variant (ex-showroom)
- Rs 33.95 lakh for its Limousine variant (ex-showroom)
Kia Sonet concept will be developed further ahead of a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2020.
Aim to Sell 1 Million Green Cars Over Next Decade: Maruti
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it aims to manufacture and sell another million "green vehicles" in the next couple of years as it accelerates its eco-friendly mobility drive.
Kicking off the Auto Expo, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the company has already sold a million green cars, comprising CNG and smart hybrids in the last decade, PTI reported.
Showcasing its concept Futuro-E, an electric SUV, he said the car is being shown for the first time globally here, reflecting the importance of Indian customers in Suzuki's business.
