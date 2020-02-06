Auto Expo: Backing on Hector’s Success, MG Brings the Hector Plus

MG Motor India on Thursday, 6 February, showcased its new SUV 'Hector Plus' that is scheduled to go on sale later this year.

Hector Plus is a 6- and 7-seater addition to the Hector brand that the company claims is India's first internet car.

HECTOR PLUS is designed to build on the success of HECTOR and has a more premium look and customisable seating configuration, along with revamped interiors and exteriors, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said at the Auto Expo.