Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Suzuki Unveils Futuro E - Electric SUV Coupe

The design is futuristic looking on the Concept Futuro E. It features details like layered front bumper fins, linear etching patterns on the body and use of graphic elements.

It has a signature light bar emerging from the S emblem lending the fascia a sleek look. It has a distinctive coupe-like design.

On the interiors, the CONCEPT FUTURO-e features flexible swivel travel seats and console which give occupants a lot of space. It has a concept of floating interiors. It has multiple layered secondary screens for infotainment and vehicle information.

There is no word on the powertrain or the batteries that this vehicle will use. However, according to Maruti's managing director, Kenichi Ayukawa: "The concept Futuro E is a design study. It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment. The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupé styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it."