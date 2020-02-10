Auto Expo 2020: Electric Scooters That Could Launch in India Soon
India is gearing up for an electric automobile ecosystem and since two-wheeler constitutes most of the commuter vehicles in this country it’s no surprise that this year’s Auto Expo was two-wheelers galore.
We had manufacturers from across the country showcasing the kind of electric two-wheelers they have been working on. So, while trudging from hall to hall, we stumbled across some of the electric scooters that caught our eye and more importantly those which might soon launch in the country.
Here’s a look at some of them.
Hero Electric AE-3
This was the most innovative offering at the Auto Expo as far as two-wheelers are concerned. The AE-3 is a trike (three-wheeled scooter) which was showcased at the Hero Electric booth.
The AE-3 is powered by a 3kWh battery pack that offers a total range of 100 kilometres. A full charge takes up to 5 hours, while in terms of electronics it gets a USB charging socket and reverse-assist support.
It also comes with geofencing and mobile connectivity. The AE-3 is more of a B2B offering and it’s unlikely it’ll be plying on the roads anytime soon.
Vespa Electtrica
Piaggio showcased its electric mobility solutions for the coming year in the form of the Vespa Electtrica at the event and the company said that it’s looking to launch more EVs in the Indian market soon.
In terms of specifications, the Vespa Electtrica comes with a brush-less DC motor that has output 4kW of peak power and 200Nm of torque. It gets two riding modes Eco and Sport and has a top speed of 70kmph.
The electric scooter is scheduled to come to the Indian market next year.
Hero Electric AE-29 & AE-8
Another offering from Hero’s Electric’s booth was the AE-29. This two-wheeler has been introduced in the connected scooter segment. The sporty-looking AE-29 comes with a 1kW electric motor that comes mated to a 3.5kWh battery.
In terms of speed, it can clock 55kmph with a total range of 80 kilometres on a single charge.
It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, anti-theft lock, walk and reverse assist.
There was also the AE-8 which sports a more classic look and is on the slower side. It’s said that the scooter has a top speed of just 25kmph.
Mahindra e-Ludix
Mahindra & Mahindra had its hands full at the Auto Expo this year with all the four-wheelers it unveiled but it also managed to squeeze in its two-wheeler portfolio.
The company unveiled the E-Ludix which being manufactured in India but being sold in the international market retailed by Peugeot Motorcycles.
Mahindra has decided that now it wants to retail the EV in India. The E-Ludix comes with a 3kW electric motor that can clock top speeds of 45kmph. It offers a total range of 50 kilometres and comes with projector headlamps.
Being a smart scooter it supports the connected ecosystem, and comes with a digital instrument console as well.
Evolet Polo Classic
Evolet India showcased a number of electric vehicles at the Auto Expo with one of the highlights from the booth being the Evolet Polo.
The electric scooter comes with a top speed of just 25 kmph which means you won’t need a license to ride this two-wheeler. It comes with swappable battery tech and offers a total range of 90 kilometres.
The scooter has been priced at Rs 45,000 and will be available from April this year.
Everve EF-1
Reddy Customs which is a Pune-based car modifications company launched an electric scooter at the event dubbed the Everve EF-1. This is the latest maxi-scooter unveiled by the company which comes with a 3.3kW electric motor and lithium-ion dual battery packs.
It offers LED headlamps and a TFT display.
In terms of performance, it comes with 100 kilometres range and can charge 50 percent in 1.5 hours. The scooter is expected to be launched at the end of 2020.
