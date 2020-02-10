Auto Expo 2020: Electric Scooters That Could Launch in India Soon

India is gearing up for an electric automobile ecosystem and since two-wheeler constitutes most of the commuter vehicles in this country it’s no surprise that this year’s Auto Expo was two-wheelers galore.

We had manufacturers from across the country showcasing the kind of electric two-wheelers they have been working on. So, while trudging from hall to hall, we stumbled across some of the electric scooters that caught our eye and more importantly those which might soon launch in the country.

Here’s a look at some of them.