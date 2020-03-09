New Hyundai Verna Coming Soon with a 1-Litre TurboPetrol Engine
Hyundai will be launching the 2020 edition of the Hyundai Verna in the last week of March. This BS-6 compliant Hyundai Verna not only gets a facelift, but it also comes with three new engine choices. Hyundai is dumping the 1.6-litre diesel and petrol motors as well as the 1.4 litre models in favour of newer BS-6 compliant motors.
The Hyundai Verna will come with a 1-litre turbocharged petrol motor, as found in the Hyundai Venue, which puts out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. This will come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and also likely with a six-speed manual.
Besides this motor, it will also get a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol putting out 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque as well as a 1.5-litre diesel putting out 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. These motors will come with a CVT or six-speed manual for the petrol and a six-speed torque-coverter automatic or manual for the diesel.
Why do these engines seem familiar? It’s because the Kia Seltos was the first to offer these motors. However, Hyundai isn’t offering a 1.4 turbo-petrol with the Verna, as was expected. The new Hyundai Creta gets this motor, along with the other two 1.5-litre motors on offer.
In terms of styling, there are some minor updates to the Verna, especially with the grille, headlamps and tail-lamps. Otherwise, the car is largely based on the same body shell of the outgoing model.
The Hyundai Verna competes in the Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh price bracket with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City. With the Ciaz now getting out of the diesel market, expect the Verna to gain a bit more market share. However, the all-new Honda City that is expected to be launched shortly will be a strong competitor.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )