New Hyundai Verna Coming Soon with a 1-Litre TurboPetrol Engine

Hyundai will be launching the 2020 edition of the Hyundai Verna in the last week of March. This BS-6 compliant Hyundai Verna not only gets a facelift, but it also comes with three new engine choices. Hyundai is dumping the 1.6-litre diesel and petrol motors as well as the 1.4 litre models in favour of newer BS-6 compliant motors.

The Hyundai Verna will come with a 1-litre turbocharged petrol motor, as found in the Hyundai Venue, which puts out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. This will come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and also likely with a six-speed manual.