BSNL WFH Fiber Plans: Annual Plan Offers 250GB, Unlimited Calls
The plan in annually billed for Rs 5,700 and is available to customers till 1 October.
As social-distancing and work from home (WFH) becomes the new norm, state-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced their 250GB per month fiber plan which offers speeds up to 40 mbps speeds.
The plan in annually billed at Rs 5,700 and is available to customers till 1 October. Once the 250 GB limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 10 mbps.
Also known as the ‘Fibro 3000GB’ plan, it was initially introduced only in Gujarat. The plan also allows customers to make unlimited STD and local calls to any network in the country.
The telco recently also launched a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 5 GB daily high speed internet for 90 days.
The new plan is tailored for people who are working from home and also comes with 100 free SMSes everyday. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.
BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the new plan by sending 'STV COMBO 599' to the number 123, through their BSNL numbers. The plan can also be activated via BSNL’s official website.
The 599 plan earlier offered the benefits for 180 days but was only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
