BSNL WFH Fiber Plans: Annual Plan Offers 250GB, Unlimited Calls

The new plan is tailored for people who are working from home and also comes with 100 free SMSes everyday. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.

BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the new plan by sending 'STV COMBO 599' to the number 123, through their BSNL numbers. The plan can also be activated via BSNL’s official website.

The 599 plan earlier offered the benefits for 180 days but was only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.