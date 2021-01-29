BSNL Rs 485 Plan to Offer 1.5 GB Data Per Day, 90 Days Validity
BSNL Recharge plan: Rs 485 offers unlimited local and STD voice calling,100 SMSes and 1.5 GB data per day each.
BSNL Prepaid: State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. It has introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 485. This plan is available to BSNL customers all over the country.
BSNL 485 Prepaid Plan Details
This plan of Rs 485 offers unlimited local and STD voice calling along with 100 SMSes per day. It comes with a 1.5 GB internet data per day and plan validity of 90 days. Customers will also get free caller tune facility with this plan.
Few days ago, BSNL also extended the validity of its annual prepaid plans of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399 as a part of its Republic Day Offer.
It is providing additional 21 days validity for Rs 1,999 plan. Now, instead of 365 days, it can be used for 386 days. For Rs 2,399 plan, BSNL is offering additional validity of 72 days. It can now be used for 437 days instead of 365 days.
Both the extension offers can be availed till 31 January 2021.
